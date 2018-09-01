AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Position Reduced by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,670 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AeroVironment by 880.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 355,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,826,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,161,000 after purchasing an additional 298,784 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 47.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 764,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,033 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 52,727.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 229,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $15,981,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.33. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $266,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.