AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Lifted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $35,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 22.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 56,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in AFLAC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,637,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,488,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at $3,974,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 269.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 512,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 373,884 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

