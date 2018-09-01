AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stake Lessened by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of AFLAC worth $22,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.23.

NYSE AFL opened at $46.24 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

