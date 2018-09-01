AGCO Co. (AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $59.66. 749,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,464. AGCO has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.