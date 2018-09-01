AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 25,376 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $56,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Global Payments by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Global Payments by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $71,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,453.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $709,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,981 shares of company stock worth $2,838,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “$117.08” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.15.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $124.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $92.90 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.