AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 190,052 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,463,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $4,098,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,604 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,092. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $219.03 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

