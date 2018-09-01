Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -0.04

Media headlines about Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aileron Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7651618695396 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 106,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,920. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $42.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.71. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 20,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $46,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $50,710.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $46,310 and have sold 293,196 shares worth $1,337,642. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.