Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Holdings Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $114,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,231.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $146,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.47.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $166.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.79 and a 1 year high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.