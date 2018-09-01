AirSwap Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. AirSwap has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $248,654.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, IDEX and AirSwap. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Huobi, Liqui, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

