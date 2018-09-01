Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Position Raised by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,552 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,167,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 729.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $85,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,127,704 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,768 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $284,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at $634,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,190 shares of company stock worth $12,118,375. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

