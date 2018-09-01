AlarmCom (ALRM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AlarmCom earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.2540980663396 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.93. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $104.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.72 million. equities analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,487.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,797. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

