Allegion PLC (ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. 644,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,458. Allegion has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a return on equity of 91.38% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

