ALLETE Inc (ALE) Receives $71.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.08. 616,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,637. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 70.22%.

In related news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $62,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $185,064 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,842,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ALLETE by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,406,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 131,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 110.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,137,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,179,000 after acquiring an additional 597,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ALLETE by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,098,000 after acquiring an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

