Alliance California Municipal Income Fun (AKP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Alliance California Municipal Income Fun (NYSE:AKP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fun has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AKP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,053. Alliance California Municipal Income Fun has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

In related news, major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $256,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

