Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

