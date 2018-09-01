Alliant Energy (LNT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliant Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.2742487663388 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

