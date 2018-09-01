AllSafe (ASAFE2) Price Tops $0.0124

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. AllSafe has a market cap of $115,388.00 and approximately $431.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 9,331,423 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

