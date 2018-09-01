Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 price objective (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,245.96.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,218.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $905.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total transaction of $905,217.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,330 shares of company stock worth $104,803,309. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 79,743.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 795,840 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.