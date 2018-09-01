Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,010 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 195.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,023,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 193.9% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $44,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $1,839,248.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $2,128,844. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 4.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.