Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 438,318 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1,204.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 152,362 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Noble Financial set a $5.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of EXK opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -0.35. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.23%. sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

