Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Radius Health worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LLC now owns 333,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 5,853,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Radius Health Inc has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $41.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 110.71% and a negative net margin of 444.70%. equities analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,200,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,656,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,360,913 shares in the company, valued at $144,583,552.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 439,363 shares of company stock worth $10,043,131. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDUS. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Radius Health from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

