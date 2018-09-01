Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Director Bayou City Energy Management L Acquires 422,000 Shares

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 422,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $2,063,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bayou City Energy Management L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, August 21st, Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 3,400,800 shares of Alta Mesa Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $14,759,472.00.

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 708,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alta Mesa Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,818,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.70 price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.