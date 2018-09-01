Altagas Ltd (ALA) Receives C$28.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Altagas from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Altagas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Altagas from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altagas from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price objective on Altagas from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.25. 1,750,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,988. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$22.82 and a 1 year high of C$30.06.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. Altagas had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.43 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

