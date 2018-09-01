Amarin (AMRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $80,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 45.1% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

