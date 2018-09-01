Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $200,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $98,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $210,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,870.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,957.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,012.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.56 billion, a PE ratio of 181.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $931.75 and a 1 year high of $2,025.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,308 shares of company stock worth $39,933,558. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.