Ambarella (AMBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million. Ambarella had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Ambarella stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.61 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co dropped their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.96.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,062 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $134,728.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,679 shares in the company, valued at $777,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,097 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $134,007.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,657 shares of company stock worth $897,714. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

