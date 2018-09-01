Ambarella’s (AMBA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a report released on Friday morning.

“AMBA reported in-line to better than expected F2Q19 results but F3Q19 and FY19 guidance was significantly below Street consensus estimates due to substantial Y/Y weakness in the consumer camera market and softer than expected automotive revenue in F2H19. The drone and consumer camera markets remained weak in F2Q19, offset in part by Y/Y growth in Auto and Security cameras. In the security market, CV22 solutions are to begin shipping in F1H20 and AMBA taped out a new CV SoC that targets the mainstream IP Security market. We are reducing our estimates and maintain our Hold rating due to the broad based weakness in AMBA’s consumer camera products and softer than expected FY19 Automotive revenue.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ambarella from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.96.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,245. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Ambarella had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.27 million. research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $134,007.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $134,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,679 shares in the company, valued at $777,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,657 shares of company stock worth $897,714. 5.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,604 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 167,095 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 953,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 948,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after acquiring an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 630,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

