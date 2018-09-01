AmberCoin (AMBER) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One AmberCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AmberCoin has a market cap of $160,860.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmberCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmberCoin Profile

AMBER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. AmberCoin’s official website is ambercoin.info. AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD.

AmberCoin Coin Trading

AmberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmberCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

