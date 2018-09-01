Amedisys (AMED) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

News coverage about Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amedisys earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 47.5373454341031 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $125.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,755 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $608,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,457,201 shares of company stock valued at $181,841,460. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

