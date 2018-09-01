American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.48 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 62.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,509 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price target on WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on WNS to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

WNS stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.79 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

