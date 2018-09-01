American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,110 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 131.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,657,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 930.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,504 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 75.7% during the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,811,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 780,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,238,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of XOG opened at $11.55 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.15 million. equities research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.