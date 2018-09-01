American Century Companies Inc. Sells 193,961 Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 51.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193,961 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Validus were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Validus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Validus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Validus by 2,281.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Validus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Validus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Validus alerts:

VR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Validus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE VR opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other Validus news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $466,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby sold 24,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $1,684,058.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,542.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,563 shares of company stock worth $2,615,140. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR).

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.