American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,282 Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.42% of Horizon Pharma worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 74.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Horizon Pharma during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Horizon Pharma during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 74.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Horizon Pharma during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $204,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at $593,463.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $271,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $21.14 on Friday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $302.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

