American Woodmark (AMWD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMWD. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $465,415.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $150,294.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,914 shares of company stock valued at $810,194. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in American Woodmark by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

