Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $199.81 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

