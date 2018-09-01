Amon (AMN) Market Cap Achieves $516,811.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Amon has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $516,811.00 and approximately $6,807.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00310806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00158775 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036088 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Amon

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,201,404 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.