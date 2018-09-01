Analysts Anticipate Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will report sales of $41.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.80 million. Brightcove reported sales of $39.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year sales of $167.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.76 million to $167.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $179.98 million per share, with estimates ranging from $177.75 million to $181.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brightcove from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 20.7% in the first quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 182,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 20.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,117,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 529,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.60. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

