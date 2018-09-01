Analysts Anticipate Novanta Inc (NOVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce sales of $154.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.52 million and the lowest is $154.18 million. Novanta posted sales of $146.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $604.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.04 million to $605.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $644.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $643.48 million to $645.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, VP Peter L. Chang sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $259,918.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 78.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 32.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 51,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 156,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

