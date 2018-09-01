Analysts Anticipate Praxair, Inc. (PX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) will post sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Praxair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Praxair reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxair will report full year sales of $12.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Praxair.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

Shares of PX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,921. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Praxair has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Praxair by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Praxair by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Praxair by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Praxair by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 510,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Praxair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,080,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

