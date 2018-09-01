Analysts Anticipate SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report $5.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $4.02 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted sales of $25.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year sales of $28.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 million to $52.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $42.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.21. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 105.24% and a negative net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SMMT. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $2.35 on Friday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 376.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the second quarter worth $261,000. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

