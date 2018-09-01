Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc (TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to report sales of $830,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $10.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.52. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

