Analysts Anticipate Virtusa Co. (VRTU) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.53. Virtusa posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. 159,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In other Virtusa news, Director William K. O’brien sold 14,074 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $732,551.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,186. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $159,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,425,480.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,860 shares of company stock worth $2,461,102 over the last three months. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter worth about $17,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virtusa by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,886,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,183,000 after acquiring an additional 328,497 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter worth about $14,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 196.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 283,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter worth about $8,488,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

