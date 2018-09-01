Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.02 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8,640.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,269 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1,165.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,464 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $146,813,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 108.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,643,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 855,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,716,000 after purchasing an additional 844,660 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

