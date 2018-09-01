Analysts Expect Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Will Post Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Credicorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $3.99. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credicorp will report full-year earnings of $15.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $15.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $17.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credicorp.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.02. 255,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $189.69 and a 1 year high of $239.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credicorp (BAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.