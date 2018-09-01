Analysts Expect Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.10. Enbridge Energy Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enbridge Energy Partners.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.60 million. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.29 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Enbridge Energy Partners stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. Enbridge Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,411,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $552,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,877,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after purchasing an additional 983,036 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 568.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

