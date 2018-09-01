Analysts Expect Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.10. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million.

EPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jace D. Locke purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 213,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,136.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,681,350 shares of company stock valued at $24,792,256. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPE. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 588,381 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPE stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

