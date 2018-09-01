Analysts Expect Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.58 Million

Analysts expect Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) to report $7.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $7.80 million. Peak Resorts reported sales of $7.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full year sales of $136.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.60 million to $138.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peak Resorts.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Peak Resorts had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of SKIS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 4,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,853. Peak Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 96,241 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,281,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 235,346 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

