Analysts Expect WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to announce $292.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.50 million to $293.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $297.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 139,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,600. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.89.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,759,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 583,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 31.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.8% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

