Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2018 Earnings (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $84.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7386 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 814,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 76.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 121,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 125,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

