Analysts Set $5.00 Price Target for Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of Quest Resource worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 13,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,851. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.